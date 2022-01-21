Hanifa: Buhari Directs Police, Justice Ministry To Prepare ‘Good Case’ Against Killers

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the police and ministry of justice to ensure that everyone culpable in the murder of five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar is brought to book.

Hanifa was allegedly kidnapped for ransom in December 2021 by the proprietor of her school, Abdulmalik Tanko, who eventually killed and buried her in a shallow grave.

The incident occurred at the Noble Kids Nursery and Primary School, Kawana, Kano State.

Tanko had confessed to the act when operatives of the Kano State Police Command paraded him and his alleged accomplices on Thursday.

Reacting on Friday, President Buhari said the police and justice ministry must “uphold the integrity of the detective work that busted the case by preparing well and presenting a good case that will earn the respect of the court.”

He commended the law enforcement agencies behind the unraveling of the mystery behind Hanifa’s disappearance, saying: “When breakthroughs like this happen, people will talk differently of law enforcement.”

The president condoled with the family of the five-year-old schoolgirl and prayed for the repose of her soul.