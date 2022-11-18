Hanks Anuku Speaks On Rumoured Insanity, Invokes Holy Spirit

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Veteran Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has spoken out against reports that he had become insane and was seen roaming the streets in rags.

The Rambo star invoked the Holy Spirit on those peddling the rumour in a video seen by THE WHISTLER.

Donning an orange T-shirt with a black face cap, Hanks, who was naturalised an American in 2017, warned those “writing scrap” about his to desist and leave him alone.

“If they want to act a movie and they need help they can come to me. When they need help they can come to me,” he said.

“I have been on set and anyone writing using those pictures on set or my pictures to try and soil my image, may the Holy Spirit forgive you.”

Rumour of his insanity went viral on social media few days ago when a video showing a man believed to be the veteran actor in tattered clothes, muttering incomprehensive words to himself freely circulated.

The man in the video was seen walking along a dusty road holding worn out polythene bags and attempting to chew something.

As the viral images and videos continue to dominate the social media, fellow actress, Shan George, tried to douse the rumour by claiming Hanks was fine on set.

She said, “Saw Hanks playing the king just three days ago. Nothing is wrong with Hanks.”

However fellow actress, Adanma Luke, accused her colleagues of cover up, insisting Hanks’ mental state was bad contrary to what George had said.

“Please you all Nollywood peeps should stop with the lies when you know the truth. He isn’t okay so let him get help now that the world knows,” Adanma, who is a fast rising movie star had written.

She added , “Stop with the cover-up if he was your blood you would have helped but now that the world is about to find out the truth you all try to hide it. Hank isn’t okay so let’s allow him to get help now before it’s too late.”

The Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, on Thursday had reacted to the development saying it will investigate.

Emeka Rollas, AGN president had said, “We have no official reaction at the moment because we’re still investigating to know what really happened,” he said.

However, Hanks also known for his action role in Wanted Alive, Bitter Honey, Men On Hard Way, Desperate Ambition, among others, assured his fans, “We shall hook up pretty soon.”