HAPPENING NOW: Army Buries Soldiers Killed In Niger Helicopter Crash

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Military Burial Ground

The Nigerian Army is holding a mass burial for at least 22 military personnel who died in combat and air crash incidents in Niger State.

THE WHISTLER reports that no fewer than 36 officers were killed in Niger State after suspected terrorists gunned down a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) helicopter on a rescue mission near Chukuba Village in the state.

Present at the ceremony are the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa; and other service chiefs.

The slain personnel would be buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja while two of the personnel: Lance Corporal Abdulrahman Abubakar and Flight Lieutenant Adamu Ibrahim have been buried by their families according to Islamic rites.

The full list of deceased personnel includes

  1. Late Maj Sa Oni
  2. Late FLT Lt Anthony Duryumsu
  3. Late FLT Lt Ibrahim Adamu
  4. Late LT Gm Odusami
  5. Late LT Us Alkali
  6. Late SGT Faruk Mohammed
  7. Late CPL Ibrahim Garba
  8. Late CPL Chiroma Pogu
  9. Late CPL Adama Isaac
  10. Late CPL Haruna Jamilu Ii
  11. Late CPL Samaila Bashiru
  12. Late AB Suleiman Mk (NN)
  13. Late CPL Jauro Amos (NAF)
  14. Late LCPL Sunday Okopi
  15. Late LCPL Ekpanyo Edetd
  16. Late LCPL Alaribe Daniel (NAF)
  17. Late LCPL Brigss Stephen (NAF)
  18. Late LCPL Yakubu Ayuba
  19. Late LCPL Nura Mohammed
  20. Late PTE Habib Aliyu
  21. Late PTE Tanko Waje
  22. Late ACM Abubakar Abdulrahaman (NAF)

