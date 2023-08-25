HAPPENING NOW: Army Buries Soldiers Killed In Niger Helicopter Crash

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Army is holding a mass burial for at least 22 military personnel who died in combat and air crash incidents in Niger State.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reports that no fewer than 36 officers were killed in Niger State after suspected terrorists gunned down a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) helicopter on a rescue mission near Chukuba Village in the state.

Present at the ceremony are the Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa; and other service chiefs.

The slain personnel would be buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja while two of the personnel: Lance Corporal Abdulrahman Abubakar and Flight Lieutenant Adamu Ibrahim have been buried by their families according to Islamic rites.

The full list of deceased personnel includes

Late Maj Sa Oni Late FLT Lt Anthony Duryumsu Late FLT Lt Ibrahim Adamu Late LT Gm Odusami Late LT Us Alkali Late SGT Faruk Mohammed Late CPL Ibrahim Garba Late CPL Chiroma Pogu Late CPL Adama Isaac Late CPL Haruna Jamilu Ii Late CPL Samaila Bashiru Late AB Suleiman Mk (NN) Late CPL Jauro Amos (NAF) Late LCPL Sunday Okopi Late LCPL Ekpanyo Edetd Late LCPL Alaribe Daniel (NAF) Late LCPL Brigss Stephen (NAF) Late LCPL Yakubu Ayuba Late LCPL Nura Mohammed Late PTE Habib Aliyu Late PTE Tanko Waje Late ACM Abubakar Abdulrahaman (NAF)