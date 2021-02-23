HAPPENING NOW: Governors Meet In Niger State Over Worsening Insecurity

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, alongside other governors are currently meeting in Niger State over worsening insecurity in the state and the country at large.

The governors’ visit followed the kidnaping of at least 52 people by suspected bandits in the state.

Among those kidnapped in the state last week were 42 students and staff of the Government Science College (GSC) Kagara.

It’s been over five days since some gunmen stormed the learning institution and whisked away 27 students and 15 staff.

Present at the ongoing meeting are the state Governor, Abubakar Bello, and Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto).

Recall that the South-west governors and traditional rulers had similarly converged on Ibadan, Oyo State, to discuss issues on insecurity, and strategies to employ to bring lasting peace in the region.