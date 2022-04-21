Happening Now: Residents Scamper For Safety As FCTA Demolishes Houses In Gwarinpa

Nigeria
By Nneoma BENSON and Kasarachi Aniagolu
Residents Scamper For Safety As FCTA Demolishes Houses In Gwarinpa

Many Households residing at the Corner Shop Area of Gwarinpa Estate were thrown into confusion on Thursday after Personnel of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) stormed the area for a massive demolition.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the FCTA had issued a notice to the residents of the 21 Road Corner Shop on March 18 demanding an evacuation following obstruction of the waterway.

Residents who were sighted trying to salvage their properties during the demolition told this website they were not given adequate notice to evacuate.

Many children, businesses and families expressed their frustration about the exercise.

RELATED
Economy

What Govt Must Do To Increase Voluntary Tax Compliance—Expert

They also expressed uncertainty about what the next 24-hours hold for their survival.

Details Later…

PHOTOS

Residents Scamper For Safety As FCTA Demolishes Houses In Gwarinpa
Residents Scamper For Safety As FCTA Demolishes Houses In Gwarinpa
Residents Scamper For Safety As FCTA Demolishes Houses In Gwarinpa
Residents Scamper For Safety As FCTA Demolishes Houses In Gwarinpa
You might also like

Tears As FCTA Demolishes Illegal Structures In Utako

FCTA Begins Emergency Medical Service To Reduce Casualties During Accidents

FG Begins Mass Demolition Of Structures In Abuja 

Residents Lament As FCTA Demolishes Illegal Structures In Abuja

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.