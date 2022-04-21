Happening Now: Residents Scamper For Safety As FCTA Demolishes Houses In Gwarinpa

Many Households residing at the Corner Shop Area of Gwarinpa Estate were thrown into confusion on Thursday after Personnel of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) stormed the area for a massive demolition.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the FCTA had issued a notice to the residents of the 21 Road Corner Shop on March 18 demanding an evacuation following obstruction of the waterway.

Residents who were sighted trying to salvage their properties during the demolition told this website they were not given adequate notice to evacuate.

Many children, businesses and families expressed their frustration about the exercise.

They also expressed uncertainty about what the next 24-hours hold for their survival.

Details Later…

PHOTOS