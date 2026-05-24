Hardship Caused By Reforms Has Made Me Lose Weight—Tinubu

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President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the economic hardship triggered by his administration’s reforms, saying the burden of rebuilding the economy has also taken a personal toll on him, including loss of weight and sleepless nights.

Tinubu stated this on Sunday in Abuja while accepting the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking at the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre shortly after being declared winner of the party’s presidential primary, the president said the difficult reforms introduced by his administration were necessary to stabilise an economy he described as severely damaged when he assumed office.

“I know what it takes to reform this nation we met in tatters. If you lost sleep, I’ve lost some too. If you’ve lost weight, I’ve lost some too,” Tinubu said.

“But I’ve always remembered one thing: in 2022, I asked for this job. You all supported me and I got it. So I must do it.”

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The president said despite the pains associated with the reforms, his administration remains committed to repositioning the economy and laying a stronger foundation for long-term growth and stability.

Tinubu also formally accepted the APC nomination for the 2027 presidential election, expressing gratitude to party members and supporters across the country.

“I accept with profound humility and gratitude the nomination of our great party, the APC, to stand again as your presidential candidate in the 2027 election,” he stated.

The president said he monitored the primary election process across the country after casting his vote in Lagos on Saturday morning, describing the exercise as peaceful and encouraging.

According to him, the turnout of party supporters in different parts of the country reflected growing unity and confidence within the APC.

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“I was glued to the television after voting. I saw the mammoth crowd in Kano and Kaduna, the city boy walking the streets of Calabar.

“It was a good feeling to see that there was no bloodshed, no rancour. This is politics in earnest. This is where we want Nigeria, facing one focus,” he said.

Tinubu emerged winner of the APC direct presidential primary conducted across the 774 local government areas and 8,809 wards nationwide.

He secured 10,999,162 votes to defeat his sole challenger, Stanley Osifo, who polled 16,503 votes.