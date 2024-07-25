Hardship Protest: NASS Going On Recess Now ‘Irresponsible’, Says NEFGAD

463 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As Nigeria teeters on the brink of a nationwide protest over economic hardship, the Network for the Actualisation of Social Growth and Viable Development (NEFGAD) has lambasted the National Assembly’s decision to go on recess, calling it “insensitive” and “irresponsible”.

In a statement on Thursday, NEFGAD’s Country Head of Office, Mr. Akingunola Omoniyi, accused lawmakers of prioritizing personal enjoyment over national interests, likening their actions to a parent abandoning a burning house.

“No responsible parent goes to bed when the house is on fire, but the attitude of the 10th Assembly seems they have forgotten their parental role in the nation and are behaving like gallivantists or addicted tourists who go around in pursuit of pleasure and entertainment.

“The protest has assumed the dimension of a national emergency whose outcome is unpredictable, hence the National Assembly has a complementary role,” the group said.

With tensions running high, NEFGAD urged the National Assembly to postpone their recess until a later date, warning that their absence could exacerbate the situation.

The group emphasized the lawmakers’ crucial role in addressing the grievances driving the protest stating that they “should know that going on recess this time is of no value to the country except personal enjoyment of the lawmakers.”

The senate and house of representatives had announced on Tuesday the commencement of their annual recess after passing the minimum wage law, President Bola Tinubu’s request to increase the 2024 budget by N6.2tn, and an amendment to the 2023 Finance Act, among others.

Some committees of the national assembly are scheduled to meet this week and next, while both chambers will resume on September 17.