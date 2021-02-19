Hasten Delivery Of Tucano Fighter Jets, NAF Tells US Govt

59 SHARES Share Tweet

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has appealed to the United States Government to hasten the delivery of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft in order to sustained the momentum on the war against insurgency.

He made the appeal on Friday when he along with some Principal Staff Officers, received the United States Defence Attache to Nigeria, Colonel Andrew Clark, at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force.

The Air Chief also solicited for assistance for imagery intelligence support as well as Special Forces’ training to boost the fight against insurgency.

During the visit, the duo discussed ways on how to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between the NAF and the US Government.

On his part, Colonel Clark appreciated the excellent working relationship with the NAF, stating that all efforts would be made to accede to the NAF’s requests.

Recall that the Embraer Defense and Security and Sierra Nevada Corporation in December 2018, were awarded the contract to deliver 12 A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft to the Nigerian Air Force.

The contract for the NAF includes ground training devices, mission planning systems, mission debrief systems, spares, ground support equipment, alternate mission equipment, contiguous US interim contractor support, outside of continental US among others.

The full fleet of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft for the NAF are currently in production by SNC and Embraer at the Jacksonville facility with delivery to the NAF expected this year.

