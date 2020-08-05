Hate Speech Fine: Shehu Sani Mocks FG, Calls It ‘Alternative To Oil Revenue’

56 SHARES Share Tweet

A former representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the Senate, Senator Shehu Sani, has described the sharp increase in the fine to be imposed on violators of hate speech by the Federal Government as an alternative to oil revenue.

Sani said this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday in reaction to the increase in the fine payable by hate speech violators from N500, 000 to N5m

The tweet read, “With N5 million as fine for hate speech,we have discovered an alternative to oil revenue.”

The Federal Government has come under fire from human rights activists, senior lawyers and others over the increase.