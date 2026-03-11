Having Children Out Of Wedlock Is Better Than Marriage, Says Timaya

Nigerian singer Timaya has once again sparked debate after suggesting that having children out of wedlock is better than getting married.

The statement emerged in a now-viral video in which Timaya appeared alongside Paul Okoye and Phyno. The trio appeared to be sharing advice, with Timaya offering his perspective on marriage and family life.

In the clip, Timaya, speaking in pidgin English, said: “Just born pikin, pikin go grow. This marriage thing no dey work.” His words drew immediate reactions from those present in the room, ranging from agreement to visible skepticism.

The video quickly circulated on social media, eliciting a wide range of responses. Many users criticized Timaya’s viewpoint, arguing that marriage remains an important institution, while others supported his take, highlighting personal freedom and choice.

Timaya, who is in his 40s, is a father of four children with three different women. His family includes two daughters, Emmanuella and Gracey, with Barbara Fumnaya Nwaokolo.

He also shares a son, Emmanuel, with Tamar, and welcomed his youngest child, Maya, with Dunnie Onasanya. This family background has often fueled public discussion about his personal views on marriage.

In a 2024 interview with Naija FM, Timaya revealed that he remains unmarried because he has never felt drawn to the idea of marriage.

Despite this, he admitted that his stance might change in the future, leaving the door open for a potential shift in perspective later in life.

Social media users were quick to weigh in on the viral clip, with debates ranging from the relevance of marriage in modern society to the responsibilities of raising children outside wedlock.

Reacting to what he said #jubilant any young man who thinks being a “baby daddy” is equivalent to being a husband will never make a good husband. They’re red flags. It takes a man who truly believes in marriage to respect it and build it.

If you mistakenly marry such a person, after one or two children, he’ll start misbehaving. Whether you want to leave or stay, the most important thing is that he already has a child after him.

@tracy_eugene also said

Sometimes I wonder if these people consider the female individual in their life (mother, sisters, daughters) before they let loose their tongue…

@ksb said What doesn’t work for you might work for others, stop projecting your experience onto others.

Marriage is still working and will always work. The good ones are not televised, we only see the tOxic ones.

Timaya’s remarks have reignited conversations on how public figures influence social norms, particularly in areas like marriage, parenting, and cultural expectations.

As the video continues to circulate, it remains to be seen whether Timaya’s comments will have any lasting impact on public opinion or if they will remain a topic of short-lived debate on social media