He Beats Her Like ‘An Animal’- Osinachi’s Sister

….Help Me Please, Mother Begs Court In Tears

Osinachi Nwachukwu’s mother, Caroline Madu (61) and sister, Favor have asked the High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday to serve justice against her husband, Peter, following her death on April 8.

Madu was announced as the prosecution’s first witness in the alleged homicide and domestic violence related case.

She said she came to the court to explain what Peter did to her daughter, Osinachi.

She began by saying that the last time she saw her daughter was about a year ago.

She maintained that Peter came and stole her daughter, claiming “he was an evangelist.”

” After then, he suffered my child.

“He used to beat my child. When she was pregnant, he used to beat her, I was begging her to come and see me.

“Peter said to my daughter, if she did not go alive, she will go in death. When she said it, I said it is better to come back alive. I sent my other daughter, Favor Madu to go and bring her.

“When she brought her back, she stayed a year and three months. Her husband came to look for her again alongside with pastors and was begging for Osinachi to follow him back.”

Madu also admitted that Osinachi decided to return to her husband despite the alleged maltreatment.

“Osinachi replied me that what God has joined together, let no man put asunder.

“When my daughter went back, her husband started maltreating her the way he used to, and my daughter was ashamed to tell me.

“What hurt me most is, when she gave birth to the third child, she started calling me again, that she was lacking what to eat.

“When she called, I told my last child, Chibuzor to go and visit her; before he traveled, I went to a market in Enugu to go and buy foodstuffs.

“My son, Chibuzor stayed there for four days and he started crying that the inlaw is disturbing him but I begged him to stay for one week and help his sister.”

Madu, who testified in tears, said Peter poured water on her son for washing the children’s clothes and warned him not to touch the children’s cloth.

She added that Osinachi went around the country singing gospel but she lacked money because all honorarium went to her husband’s bank account.

“My daughter got married to her husband 14 years ago and gave birth to four children.”

But the defendant counsel, A.I Aliyu raised objection arguing that the prosecution is asking a “leading question” meaning the responses should be direct since it was examination in chief.

But the prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imana, said the examination in chief and the questions were geared towards establishing the facts of the charges before this court.

But the judge held that the prosecution should refrain from asking questions that suggest answers directly.

Continuing, Osinachi’s mother said Peter should reap what he sowed.

“My hurt is that the promise of death he gave to my daughter has happened.

“My daughter was not allowed to come to my place throughout her time in the marriage,” she said.

She testified that it’s only ulcer that her daughter had, based on what she told her.

“My grand children are with me in Enugu. It is a happy thing to see my grand children but the only thing is that my daughter is dead.

“We( and Osinachi’s husband) are not in good terms. The day I came to his house, he pushed me out.

“Help me please. What you sow is what you reap”

On his part , the defense counsel sympathized with the mother, adding “it is our prayer that your daughter’s soul will continue to rest in peace.”

Aliyu asked Osinachi’s mother to confirm if her daughter had only ulcer, asking “are there any other ailments she suffered?”

But she said no.

He asked her if she was aware that the case was referred to the police for investigation, and she answered in the affirmative.

The second prosecution Witness, Madu Favor, the deceased’s sister insisted that Peter treated her late sibling like an “animal”.

“I work with National Human Rights Commission, as Principal Data Processing Officer(44).

“He beats her like an animal,” she said.

She maintained that Osinachi had ulcer.

After she concluded her testimony, Peter stood up to respond but Justice Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme told him to hold his response till the time of defense.

The defense counsel further asked Favor if she was part of her sister’s ministry.

She said no.

“The principal reason you have issues is that you belief that he prevented you from benefiting from her ministry?” Aliyu asked.

“Yes, but that is one of the reasons,” Favor said.

She insisted she did not know her sister suffered other ailments aside ulcer , adding that she has not seen any medical report on any health issues.

“When your sister died, did you try to go to hospital and find out the cause of the death,” Aliyu asked but she replied that Peter did not allow them to access the medical report.

The court adjourned till Tuesday for continuation of trial.

Recall that Peter had told the press that his wife died of cancer of the lungs.

THE WHISTLER earlier exclusively obtained the autopsy report on Osinachi which showed no mark of violence on her body.