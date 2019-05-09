Advertisement

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has been lashed by nobel laureate Prof Wole Soyinka for comparing his works with that of late Chinua Achebe.

Omokri had said that he would give the Nobel Prize for Literature to Acheba a hundred times, adding that he does not understand how Soyinka got it and Achebe did not.

“Between Chinua Achebe and Professor Wole Soyinka, I would give the @NobelPrize for literature to Achebe 100 times out of 100 times. I still don’t understand how Soyinka got it and Achebe did not. I read their books. Achebe’s works are by far the more superior works of literature,” he wrote on twitter.

In a sharp reaction, Soyinka, according to online news website, Legit, advised Omokri to let the “great one” lie in his grave peacefully, adding that he too deserves some peace.

“Chinua is entitled to better than being escorted to his grave with that monotonous, hypocritical aria of deprivation’s lament, orchestrated by those who, as we say in my part of the world, ‘dye their mourning weeds a deeper indigo than those of the bereaved’. He deserves his peace. Me too! And right now, not posthumously.” – RIP to the great one,” the website quoted him as saying on his Instagram page.