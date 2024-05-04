‘He Has Become More Effective’ -Arteta Hails Saka’s Performance Against Bournemouth

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has showered encomiums on Bukayo Saka following his outstanding performance in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners continued their impressive form to boost their Premier League title hopes with a dominant performance at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring from the spot following a controversial penalty won by Kai Havertz in the first half.

Leandro Trossard added the second goal in the second half before Declan Rice put the icing on the cake in the 97th minute.

Saka has now scored 16 Premier League goals for Arsenal and Arteta believes the Englishman now has a competitive edge to win this season, which has contributed to his new found form.

Arteta said “In the game, he has become more effective I would say,”

“I see a different edge on him. The way he competes, he loves winning more than three months ago, six months ago, a year ago, and that is something that now is hopefully in his system.”

Arteta also described the first half performance against Bournemouth as their best of the season.

He said: “I thought it was probably the best first half we have played all season. We were unbelievable, everything flowing, super composed on the ball, really aggressive without the ball.

“We generated so many chances, we could have gone three, four, five [up] easily and we didn’t. We scored one.

“Credit to Bournemouth, they changed a few things and created some issues. The game became a little bit more open, something we wanted to avoid.

The Gunners kept another clean sheet in the encounter which confirmed David Raya’s place as the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season with 15 shutouts. He will be awarded the golden glove award at the end of the season.

Arteta was also full of praises for summer signing, Declan Rice for his versatility and his performances.

Arteta said, “We have changed his positions and sometimes it is not easy for players to adapt to that so I think he deserves a lot of credit,”

The Gunners will be back in Premier League action against Manchester United at Old Trafford next Sunday.