‘He Invited His Fiancée Home’ –Jilted Lovers Recount Valentine Day Heartbreaks

Some Nigerians have told THE WHISTLER how their plans to celebrate a romantic valentine with their partner turned out to be an embarrassing moment for them.

Some of them who spoke to this Website narrated how they suffered heartbreaks from failed marriage proposal, and cancelled romantic date among others.

An Abuja based Evaluator, who gave his name as Ogonna Chukwu, narrated how his partner kept deceiving him until he discovered the truth on the day of valentine.

He said, “I don’t think I can forget what happened that day in a hurry. A few years ago, the very one I loved turned down my proposal on Val day. It wasn’t easy, but as a man I accepted the heartbreak and tried to move on.

“We dated for a few years, I thought I had got to my final destination, only to discover that I was dating myself. As time went by, it became difficult getting her to visit or even allow me to see her whenever I visited the state where she’s based. She was in Lagos and I was two hours away from her there at Ibadan. But she never made time for us, always bringing up flimsy excuses in order not to come visiting.

“Our communication was never bridged, while on the phone, she’s all loving and acting up like everything was fine. Yet, seeing her was a challenge and she on the other hand wasn’t making an effort to see me.

“While all these were going on, I thought it was about me and felt like I wasn’t doing enough. So, I started putting pressure, time, energy, and resources but nothing changed.

“Before the heartbreak, she called me one day and said, she wanted us to embark on fasting and prayer for a month. For the sake of love, I accepted and joined her.

“Eventually, on Val’s day, she said no to me when I decided to take the bold step, she ran off without stating her reason. Thank God the engagement was done in private.”

For Balogun, a stand-up comedian, who is based in Ondo State, his valentine heartbreak occurred when he discovered that his partner was cheating on him.

He said, “The first-time l bought gifts for a lady on Val, she took them from me, claimed she was a virgin so I never touched her. On Val morning after taking my gifts, she said she needed to go see her dad urgently in Akure.

“I later discovered through a now deleted text when she came back that she went to Akure to spend the Val with her fiancé. They are married now. I was in 300 level in the university, and she was in 100 level. I never imagined that she would deceive me being that she was just a fresher in school. I have hated Val since then.”

A serving youth corps member in Abuja, Nkemdirim Blessing, while sharing her experience said, “It was Valentine’s Day, just like every other person in love, I decided to surprise my guy with a gift but I was the one who got surprised.

“I got to his house, and found out that he had invited some girl over to his place. The girl wasn’t any of his family members and so I demanded to know who the person was. Boom, the girl jumped into the conversation and said, ‘yes, I’m his fiancee’.

“At first, I thought it was a joke, then I chuckled and asked him again, my ex then said that he is sorry, it’s over between us and they pushed me out. I was broken and traumatized for weeks.

“I’m happy he left me because I met someone even better, he swept me off my feet, and the last valentine we spent together was the best I ever had. We are engaged to be married soon. So, this coming Val day, we will be celebrating it as couples.”

For Adaeze Michael who is Fashion Designer based in Enugu, she revealed that she “dislikes valentine’s day” because it comes with “too much pressure.”

She said, “I met this guy two month to my birthday, which happens to be Valentine’s Day too. We talked and met one on one, and we connected well. So, on my 21st birthday, two months after we met, this guy called and wished me a lovely birthday.

“Later that day, he sent me a text, and in the message, there was an address where he wanted us to celebrate the double occasion. So I got to the location around 5pm that day, we had fun and took some shots of liquor.

“He hurriedly left after he received a phone call, and promised to be back before I knew it. I slept and woke up only to realize he had pushed the bills to me. I called and he refused to take my calls. He later blocked me.

“I felt embarrassed because I had little money in my bank account, and had to call a few friends who came and rescued me.”