‘He Lost His Polling Unit, Ward’ — APC Suspends Ex-Minister

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended former Minister of Works, Senator Barnabas Gemade, from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Austin Agada, the Benue APC chairman, said this at a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Agada said the party had also suspended Prof. Terhemba Shija and some ward officials for anti-party activities, alleging that they worked against the party during the 2023 general elections.

Gemade and Shija were governorship aspirants at the last primary election that produced Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia as the state governorship candidate.

He said that apart from taking the party to court, Gemade and Shija worked against the party to ensure that it lost at the poll.

“Gemade lost his polling unit, ward and local government area to the opposition and Shija colluded with PDP against the party.

“Shija is still in court and is working hand in hand with PDP to have Alia’s victory at the last general election quashed at the tribunal,” Agada said.

The party chairman said that the case had been referred to the APC fact-finding committee to advance reasons why they should not be expelled from the party.