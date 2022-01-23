‘He May Change His Mind’–Ladies Prefer Their Spouses To Make Marriage Proposal In Private

For most people in a serious relationship, the destination is to get married to their partner.

The proposal of marriage may very well be one of the most important questions you ever ask or receive and for many, this means it is a moment that should be shared with close friends and family.

One of the most common dilemmas that come with marriage proposals is where they will take place.

While some people prefer intimate, quiet moments, others crave something loud and flashy.

THE WHISTLER spoke to a cross-section of ladies to know how they love to receive a marriage proposal and majority want it to be in private.

A female lawyer who requested to remain anonymous, said she would prefer it private, because “I want to kiss without constraints.He should have asked in private first, I don’t believe in asking once.

“Like in the course of gisting, he’d just ask me, how far babe?, you go like marry me. And then we’d continue our gist. Then he can now plan whatever he wants to plan.”

Gloria Udosen, a fashion designer, said she would love a private proposal .

“To me, the whole idea of marriage and relationship is a union between two opposite sex and it should be personal and private between the two.

“I don’t in any way condemn public expression of love and affection but as a person I love my love life between me and my lover alone.”

Sarah Mensah, a financial advisor, said “I am a very private person and i keep my relationship life from the public too.”

According to her, not all proposals lead to marriage because the man can change his mind or something could happen to make the marriage impossible.

She said, “Along the line something shaky might happen and you two will part ways without anyone questioning the state of the relationship.

“If it was a public proposal, hmmmmm… Be ready to answer lots of questions like, when is the date? Is the asoebi out? And so on…”

Adassa John, who just completed her National Youths Service, said she prefers a private proposal with close friends around “because it’s more intimate that way and I love intimacy.”

However, Mrs Cynthia, a journalist, is a lover of public proposal because she believes wedding is a big day that is supposed to happen once in a life time.

“When I was watching my proposal and wedding video, the joy it brought to me was on another level.

“I was just smiling up and down, wishing we could have it again, how will such a celebration be private…..no na”

Miss Anie okoro said she would love a private proposal that is “very thoughtful.”

“I don’t want some random moment i will forget, the man has to go extra mile.”