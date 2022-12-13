‘He Repeats Same Thing Day After Day’ – PDP Slams Imo Gov Over Claim His Enemies Behind INEC Attacks

150 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The People Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo has slammed the state Governor, Hope Uzodonma, over his comments on Monday’s arson attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Owerri.

Speaking through its Publicity Secretary, Collins Opurozor, the Imo PDP said Governor Uzodimma now sounds like a broken record over his claim that people who want his administration to fail are behind violent attacks in the state.

Earlier, the governor blamed the INEC office attack on political opponents who want to grab power at all cost.

But Collins said it was high time security agencies carried out investigations to determine whether persons linked to Governor Uzodimma are behind the series of attacks on the electoral umpire’s offices in the state.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has reviewed the statement made by the Governor of the State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, in the aftermath of last night’s attack on INEC Office in Owerri. According to him, the attack was politically contrived by his foes who feel they can win elections by all means,” Collins said in a statement.

“To say the very least, this jaundiced and false excuse has once again betrayed Senator Uzodinma’s abiding failure to keep Imo people safe. This Governor can no longer defend his inability to deliver on the primary expectation of political governance, which is the security of lives and property.

“From the first week of January this year to the second week of December, Senator Uzodinma has continued to tell Imo people that his enemies are behind the carnage and ravages going on in the State. He has failed to name who are the enemies. He has also failed to bring them to book. Instead, he repeats the same thing day after day with the intention of hiding his failures and getting sympathizers.

“Imo PDP regrets that, in view of Senator Uzodinma’s lack of sincerity and genuine commitment to addressing the festering insecurity in the State, the valleys of Orsu, the forests of Orlu and the rocky hills of Okigwe have now become safe havens for terrorists, bandits and kidnappers who now make life a misery for Imo people.

“Our Party holds that the insecurity in Imo is simply and squarely a direct consequence of the catastrophic failure of governance in the State under the unpopular regime of Senator Uzodinma.

“Our Party deems it very important to remind Imo people and Nigerians that, before this latest attack on INEC Office in the State, there had been some other desperate efforts by those who came to power through the back door to undermine the capacity of INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the State.

“First, INEC came under a very brutal legal attack through a secret court action instituted in the State by those same usurpers. They had sought to stop the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), a technology they fear would frustrate their plot to manipulate the forthcoming elections.

“Second, INEC database was attacked and the voter register massively compromised, particularly for Omuma Ward, where tens of thousands of fake, alien and non-existent names and photographs were smuggled into the register. That is what Nigerians now refer to as the Omuma Magic!

“It is telling, not just that Omuma is the hometown of Senator Hope Uzodinma, but also that the regime in Imo quickly arrested and arbitrarily detained the INEC officials who were accused of bringing to public knowledge the monumental voter register fraud in Omuma.

“Our Party, therefore, continues to condemn these legal, cyber and physical attacks on INEC, and asks security agencies to probe beneath the surface to establish possible links which the secret court action against INEC and earlier attack on INEC voter register might have with the recent attack on INEC Office in Owerri. Those found guilty of one cannot file a disclaimer over the others.”