‘He Was For The People And Not For Thieves…’ How Nigerians Remember Yar’Adua On 9th Memorial

Advertisement

Nigerians have been sharing their thoughts on former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who died nine years today.

In a statement, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who served as Yar’Adua’s vice, wrote: “On this day nine years ago I lost a friend, colleague, brother, and boss, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He was a selfless leader who placed national interest above personal and ethnic gains.”

“President Yar’Adua was a man of integrity with a humble spirit who always took upon himself the burden of national reconciliation, peace-building, and democratic consolidation.

Advertisement

“He used the opportunity he had in public service to build bridges of love, foster unity and give hope to Nigerians,” Jonathan added.

He further stated that, “Today, I remember and celebrate him for the works that he had done. Peace he lived for and homes of peace he built. Democracy he loved and democracy he nurtured. We will always remember you for your service. A servant leader truly you remain.”

Also, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki on his verified Twitter handle said, “Today, I remember the selfless statesman, former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, who passed on 9-years ago. His legacy of integrity as a great leader will always remain indelible in our hearts. May the mercy of Almighty Allah (SWT) continue to be upon him. Amin.”

On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar tweeted, “This day, 9 years ago, Nigeria lost a patriot and a compassionate leader in President Umaru Yar’Adua. May Allah SWT continue to shine His Noor on his face. Amin. – AA”

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, had this to say, “President Umaru Musa Yar’adua died on this day nine years ago. He was an honest man, a true democrat, respecter of the rule of law and a humble visionary. May Allah forgive his soul and grant him Aljanna Firdausi. Amin.”

Advertisement

A Twitter user, N.E Anyasi @anyasi_emma used the opportunity to list the milestones of Yar’Adua as president.

“Today as we celebrate the death of a great man who was for the people and not for thieves.

“1. He reduced pump price.

“2. He increased minimum wage.

“3. He made the Nigeria economy stable.

Advertisement

“He was a president like no other. R.I.P President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua,” Anyasi wrote.