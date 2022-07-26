Headies Awards: Organizers Disqualify Singer Portable

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Organisers of The Headies have disqualified singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, from the 15th

edition of the award ceremony following recent controversies surrounding him

In a statement released on its Instagram page on Tuesday, the organizers said Portable was disqualified for threatening to kill his co-nominees.

The singer on May 25, 2022, took to his Instagram page and threatened to kill or harm other nominees in the same categories he was nominated in if he does not emerge the winner

He had been nominated in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ categories when the 2022 Headies nominees list was unveiled.

However, the organizers expressed displeasure over Portable’s threat saying: “We regret to announce that following numerous indicting statements made by Mr. Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as “Portable”, and the incessant negative attention that Mr Okikiola has garnered from the Nigeria Police and the general public in recent times, the organisers of the Headies have resolved to disqualify Mr Okikiola as a nominee at the forthcoming 15 Headies Awards.

“The decision to disqualify Mr. Okikiola is accentuated by a series of misdemeanours by Mr Okikiola via his social media platforms.

“On the 25th of May 2022, he threatened to kill, harm, or cause harm to the other nominees in the same categories of awards he was nominated for if he does not emerge the winner, precisely;

“Those are my awards. Anybody else who wins, I will ask for them to be killed. I will ask them to kill the person. If the organizers give my award to someone else, they will die”, -Mr. Habeeb Okikiola.”

The statement also captured the recent claim made by the ‘Zazu’ crooner that he is the founder of a cult group known as ‘One Million Boys’.

“On the 18th of July 2022, Mr Okikiola published a video on his social media platforms where he stated that he is the founder of the notorious cult group, ‘One Million Boys’.

“The said group gained notoriety for maiming and robbing innocent Nigerians over the years. In his words, he said; “Have you heard of Ajah boys, One Million Boys? I established them.”

“Furthermore, on the 17h of June 2022, Mr. Habeeb Okikiola made a recording of himself where he ordered his group of friends to assault and inflict bodily harm on his accused friend, DJ Chicken. In his words, he said; “E na eleyi paa jo!” (beat him mercilessly!)

“Smooth Promotions Limited, the organisers of the Headies Awards is a law-abiding and responsible organization that abhors any form of violence, unlawful gathering, or activities ravaging our society.

“We shall not condone reckless and uncouth statements from artists and hereby disassociate ourselves from any individual linked to such assembly or activities including Mr. Okikiola’s prospects as long as these acts are sufficiently linked to him as described.

“The music industry demands all-around excellence. Young artists need to be potential role models to exude professional responsibility, proper decorum, and respect for others.

“Being subject of an investigation relating to criminal activities, Mr Habeeb Okikiola is hereby disqualified from both categories of awards at the forthcoming 15th Annual Headies Awards scheduled to hold later this year namely: Best Street Artist and Rookie of the Year

“The public is hereby assured of our commitment to promote talents and individuals of exemplary character in the best interest of our

society,” they said.