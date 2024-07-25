Health Expert Reveals Why Govt Should Proceed With Beverage Tax

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A health expert and public health lecturer at the University of Ibadan, Dr. Francis Fagbule, is advocating that the government should tax sweeten sugar beverages (SSB) over health risks.

Fagbule said in an interview that the drinks have health implications.

The federal government is considering a temporary suspension of the tax on sweetened sugar beverages (SSB) as part of an economic stabilization plan.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed this when he spoke with the members of the National Action on Sugar Reduction.

However, the health expert said most of the sugar-sweetened beverages essentially condense calories without any nutrition value.

Fagbule said the products contributes significantly to adverse health effects starting from the issue of obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular disease adding that some type of cancer has been linked to the habitual consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages.

He said the government should use the tax to make sweetened beverages unaffordable.

