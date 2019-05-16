Health Minister To Appear Before Senate Tuesday

Advertisement

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, will on Tuesday, May 21, appear before the Senate to brief the chambers on the current state of facilities and healthcare services in Nigerian teaching hospitals.

This, according to a tweet by the Senate, was disclosed by the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, during plenary on Thursday, May 16.

Recall that the red chambers had agreed to summon Adewole to explain the poor services rendered by public health institutions after hearing the motions moved by Senator David Umaru (Niger East), titled ‘Alarming report on the poor quality of services in Nigerian Teaching Hospitals.’

According to Umaru, they have been media report that most teaching hospitals in the country have been overstretched, forcing patients to sleep on bare floors, plastic mats and unhygienic conditions.