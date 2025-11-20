HEARING: U.S. Compares Nigeria To Iran, Pakistan Over Blasphemy Death Penalty

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Vows To Act Until Tinubu Protects Christians

… Congresswoman Calls Trump’s Military Threat ‘Reckless’

The United States on Thursday compared Nigeria to countries such as Iran and Pakistan over blasphemy laws that carry the death penalty.

Jacob McGee, Deputy Assistant Secretary at the US Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour, said Nigeria is one of only eight countries in the world where blasphemy can attract the death penalty.

McGee, in his testimony at the U.S. Congress public hearing on Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern”, warned that the Donald Trump administration will “act until the Nigerian government protects vulnerable Christians and holds perpetrators accountable.”

The official cited the 2022 mob killing of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, who was lynched after being accused of blasphemy.

Advertisement

“Her murderers remain free,” McGee said, describing the incident as part of a troubling pattern of abuses linked to blasphemy accusations.

“In 2022 a mob killed Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, in a heinous attack after she was accused of blasphemy; this young Christian woman’s life was taken too soon, yet her murderers remain free with horrifying reports of discrimination, abuse, torture, disappearance and even the murder of individuals,” he told the hearing.

The official said violence against Christian communities, especially in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, had reached alarming levels.

“The levels of violence and atrocities committed against Christians in Nigeria are appalling, particularly in the Middle Belt. These attacks directly target Christian populations,” McGee said.

“Ample witness testimonies have confirmed attackers used religious language during their attacks and specifically targeted Christians for killing, abduction and rape. It is clear Nigerians are being attacked and killed because of their faith, and the Nigerian government must uphold its duty to protect them.”

Advertisement

He also accused the Federal Government, led by President Bola Tinubu, of failing to protect religious leaders who speak out, citing examples of Bishop Wilfred Anagbe and Father Remigius, who testified before US lawmakers last year.

“When Bishop Wilfred Anagbe and Father Remigius testified before Chairman Smith’s hearing last March about religious freedom, these two courageous religious leaders reported they received threats rather than protection from the Nigerian government,” he said.

“But the United States listened, and we will continue to listen and act until the Nigerian government protects religious freedom, strengthens its protections for vulnerable Christians and upholds and holds perpetrators accountable.”

On Nigeria’s blasphemy laws enforced under Sharia penal codes in 12 northern states, he said, “Nigeria is one of only eight countries in the world that allows for penalties up to execution for blasphemy, along with Iran and Pakistan, which have long been designated CPCs.”

“When authorities detain individuals accused of blasphemy, the judicial process often takes years while they remain in prison, sometimes on death row. Mobs often take the law into their own hands with impunity.”

McGee stressed that religious freedom remains a core US foreign policy priority.

Advertisement

“The United States stands ready to champion the rights of Christians and protect them from religious persecution. The religious freedom situation in Nigeria is well documented in the annual IRF reports. The IRF Act, designed by Congress nearly three decades ago, establishes religious freedom as a US foreign policy priority and mandates that the President call out religious freedom violators as a reflection of the importance our nation places on America’s first freedom,” McGee said.

Trump’s Threat ‘Illegal’ – Democrat

However, Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, a Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, described Trump’s threat of military action in Nigeria as reckless and illegal.

Trump had earlier asked the Defence Department to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria if the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians.

This followed his decision to designate Nigeria as a CPC in response to allegations of widespread persecution and genocide against Christians.

“President Trump’s threat is reckless, and any unilateral military action in Nigeria is illegal. Congress has not authorised force in Nigeria to protect Christians,” Jacobs said.

She argued that framing Nigeria’s violence solely as religious conflict fails to capture the full picture, adding that both Christians and Muslims are affected.

Jacobs also questioned why the administration slashed U.S. aid aimed at enhancing community dialogue between religious groups.

“We are already receiving reports of increased tensions in Christian and Muslim relations following this rhetoric,” she said.

“A military-led approach risks more civilian casualties and impunity, which will only fuel violent extremism further.”