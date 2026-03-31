‘Heartless Cowards’ — Tinubu Breaks Silence 48Hrs After Jos, Kaduna Attacks

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President Bola Tinubu has finally broken his silence on the recent deadly attacks on communities in Plateau and Kaduna states.

On Palm Sunday, March 29, 2026, gunmen opened fire on civilians in the predominantly Christian neighbourhoods of Angwan-Rukuba in Jos.

At least 28 persons, including women, children and students, were killed in the attack that also left some injured.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. across Angwan Rukuba (Gari Ya Waye), Eto Baba, and nearby student residential areas.

The unidentified gunmen, who reportedly arrived in vehicles and motorcycles, shot indiscriminately at residents and customers at a local bar.

In a separate incident, armed assailants struck Kahir village in the Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State. They killed and abducted guests at a wedding ceremony.

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Two of the abducted victims have since been rescued.

President Tinubu described those responsible as cowards who prey on defenceless citizens.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu directed security agencies to intensify efforts to pursue the perpetrators and assured Nigerians that those responsible would be brought to justice.

“Anyone who will sneak under the cover of the night and kill defenceless citizens as done in Jos and Kahir village, is a heartless coward.

“By attacking soft targets in Jos, their objective is not only to cause harm but also trigger a spiral of reprisal attacks and further bloodletting,” he said.

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President Tinubu described both attacks as an affront to all that Nigeria stands for.

He further urged communities to cooperate with evacuation and relocation directives.

“I urge our security agencies to be more proactive in preventing these attacks by acting on early warning intelligence. All the remaining abductees from Kahir village must be rescued immediately”, the President said.

“I commend Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State for his efforts in containing the situation in Jos and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for supporting the rescue and containment efforts. I assure the people and government of the two states of my support. I commiserate with the families of those killed and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. Our government is currently acquiring more sophisticated equipment to enable our security agencies to track and smash criminals, in real time, wherever they are.”

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, had imposed a 48‑hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area and ordered security forces to hunt the attackers.

He condemned the killings as “barbaric and unprovoked.”

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Meanwhile, as part of measures to forestall further attacks, Mutfwang has directed security operatives to enforce the ban on motorcycle operations within the Jos metropolis.

In a statewide broadcast in Jos on Tuesday, he stressed that his government was resolute against any form of intimidation.

While commiserating with the people of Plateau over the unfortunate incident, the governor urged the citizens to take solace in God, saying the government would do all within its powers to forestall future occurences.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sorrow that I address you today, not only as your governor, but as your son and brother who shares in your anguish following the tragic incident at Angwan- Rukuba.

“This unfortunate event led to the loss of 28 innocent lives and left many others injured.

“As a government, we share deeply in the grief of the bereaved families and pray that Almighty God grants them, and the state, the strength, comfort, and grace to bear this painful losses.

“In furtherance of our commitment to strengthening security, we have convened a State Security Council meeting to review and reinforce our security architecture, ensuring it becomes more proactive and responsive to emerging threats.

“Consequently, I direct security agencies to strictly enforce the law banning Commercial Motorcycle Operators (Okada) within the Jos Greater Master plan, the Commissioner of Police will issue detailed guidelines in this regard,” he said.

Mutfwang, who reaffirmed his stance against all forms of insecurity, assured residents that his government would not cower in the face of intimidation, and therefore, urged all to remain law abiding as government was doing all it could to secure the state.

“Despite this breach of security, I want to assure you that Plateau State will not succumb to fear or intimidation. We shall emerge stronger, united, and resolute in our faith and commitment to peace.

“We must deploy every available resource to defend our people, protect lives and property, and safeguard the territorial integrity of our state.

Plateau shall remain strong and peaceful.

“I want to commend the community leaders, youths, and residents of Angwan-Rukuba, as well as the wider Plateau populace, for their restraint and refusal to retaliate even in the face of provocation, your maturity and commitment to peace are deeply appreciated,” the governor stated.

He further urged all citizens to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to the appropriate security agencies for swift action, adding that security was a collective responsibility.

“Let me assure you that every necessary measure is being taken to apprehend the perpetrators and safeguard lives and property across the state”