Heat Waves Kill 400 Children In Europe, Asia – UNICEF

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that rising temperatures across Europe and Central Asia has killed about 377 children in 2021.

This was according to a new analysis of data from 23 countries published by UNICEF.

UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Regina De Dominicis, stated that around half of children across Europe and Central Asia – or 92 million children – are already exposed to frequent heatwaves in a region where temperatures are rising at the fastest rate globally.

“The increasingly high temperatures can have serious health complications for children, especially the youngest children, even in a short space of time. Without care, these complications can be life-threatening,” Dominicis said.

Heat exposure, according to UNICEF has acute effects on children, even before they are born, and can result in pre-term births, low birth weight, stillbirth, and congenital anomalies.

“Heat stress is a direct cause of infant mortality, can affect infant growth and cause a range of paediatric diseases. The report also notes that extreme heat caused the loss of more than 32,000 years of healthy life among children and teenagers in the region,” it said.

UNICEF urged the governments across Europe and Central Asia to integrate strategies to reduce the impact of heatwaves including through National Determined Contributions (NDC), National Adaptation Plans (NAP), and disaster risk reduction and disaster management policies with children at the centre of these plans.

It urged the leaders to also invest in heat health action plans and primary health care to more adequately support heat related illness among children.