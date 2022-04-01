‘Heavily Armed’ Former Vigilante Members Turned ‘Robbers’ Gunned Down In Rivers Community

Ibaa Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State has been thrown into chaos as some former operatives of OSPAC, a local vigilante group, were shot dead during an attack on Friday.

THE WHISTLER gathered the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday.

It was learnt that residents of the community have started fleeing their homes for safety as they fear the violence could continue.

Elechi Azubuike , one of the commanders of the Emohua OSPAC team, told THE WHISTLER that some members of the OSPAC who were sacked have constituted themselves into a criminal group to extort money and carry out illegal vigilante operations.

He said, “These guys used to be among the recognized OSPAC team until their dismissal which happened as a result of their illegal operation, killing, stealing and cultism.

“They have been oppressing, intimidating, stealing, killing and extorting money from residents and indigenes of the Ibaa community.

“They first attacked our team,, our men gunned four of them down. They were heavily armed.

“Their corpses have been taken to the Police station and arms submitted to them for further investigation and follow up.”

Also, a resident identified as Glory Dimkpa told THE WHISTLER that the killing may not be unconnected with the battle for control of the Illegal levy, known as ‘matching ground’, between the two factions of the disbanded group whose members are alleged to be cultists.

“The two factions have been disturbing the community with their marching ground levy they collect from people who come into the community.

“They’re battling over who will oversee the collection of the levy from bikes, Keke, buses, shop owners and individuals who fall for their intimidation,” she explained.