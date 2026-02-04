Heavy Rains Hamper Intervention Work On Enugu-Nsukka Carriageway

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The ongoing intervention work to open up blocked drainages on the Enugu-Nsukka dual carriageway in Enugu State has been hampered by heavy downpours that fell on Monday and Tuesday.

The downpour, THE WHISTLER gathered, set back the work of the contractor handling the intervention, as well as caused flooding in some households, leading to destruction of property.

A resident of Ugwuoye, Emeka Onah, described the downpour “as satanic and weird”. He said the intervention was a welcome development, “but the odd-cycle rainfalls are compounding the problem”. In his words, “It is odd that these rainfalls occurred shortly after the commencement of work on this portion of the road. We have been calling on the state and the local government to come to our aid over the years. Nsukka LGA lived up to expectations by mobilising equipment for the repairs. But the rain won’t allow them.”

A worker at the site, who refused to be mentioned, said the work began from opening up the blocked gutters, which took the contractors some days. “The major problem with the road is the blocked underground drainage. The gutters were also blocked. We have done the excavation up to sixty percent. The focus was on the major one. Suddenly heavy downpours started and flooded what we have done. We even deployed pumping machines to drain the water, but again, just yesterday, another rain disrupted our work.”

“It is unfortunate,” laments a resident of the area, Isaac Umunna. “Our compound got flooded. The flood destroyed many things. It happened when we were celebrating the efforts of Nsukka LGA to find a lasting solution to this flooding problem. During rainy seasons, those living around Ugwuoye are always in fear. We have been experiencing this for about four years. Many residents have packed out. Many businesses have shut down. We appeal to the council to make necessary efforts to complete the intervention.”

Advertisement

He said it had become worse because the debris excavated from the gutters had blocked the second lane of the road. “As it is now, the second lane is blocked totally. One lane is in use, and this is a heavy-trafficked route. The work demands more efforts to alleviate the stress people are already passing through, as well as avert any possible road mishap.”

Isaiah Ezeugwu, a resident, charged the LGA authorities to deploy more instruments to tackle the emerging challenge. “I’m satisfied with the number of heavy-duty machines on ground, but with the current challenges caused by the rainfall, I suggest that deployment of more sophisticated equipment will be required. The work there is enormous. The blocked underground drainage is yet to be attended to, and that is where the major work is. May they also invite the company that constructed the road. It will do a lot good.”

Our correspondent reports that business owners on the side of the blocked lane are counting their losses because it is no longer passable. Among the victims are filling stations, super markets, beverages distributors and a commercial bank.