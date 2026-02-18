Heirs Energies’ Ascent: How Indigenous Capital Is Rewriting Nigeria’s Energy Story

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

​A seismic shift is vibrating through the sprawling onshore fields of the Niger Delta. In January 2021, a $1.2bn landmark deal sent a clear signal to the global markets: Heirs Energies had arrived. By acquiring a 45 per cent stake in OML 17 from Shell, Total, and ENI, the company did more than purchase an asset; it planted the flag of Africapitalism in the heart of Nigeria’s energy landscape. The message was unyielding, Africans must not only have a seat at the table but must own the future of their natural resources.

​At the center of this revolution is Tony Elumelu, a consummate investor-banker, philanthropist, and a fierce believer in African capacity. Elumelu has consistently championed the creed that for foreign investors to take Africa seriously, Africans must first demonstrate world-class operational excellence in high-stakes ventures. Heirs Energies was founded to shatter the fallacy that Africa cannot manage its own wealth. Today, that myth is being systematically dismantled and consigned to the dustbin of history.

​The path Elumelu chose initially appeared high-risk. To the uninitiated, acquiring “brownfield” assets mature fields often viewed by oil majors as declining seemed a precarious move for a new indigenous player. But it proved to be a masterstroke of strategic brilliance. Within just 100 days of taking operational control in July 2021, the “miracle” began. Under the leadership of a seasoned indigenous CEO, Osa Igiehon, production surged from 27,000 barrels per day (bpd) to over 50,000 bpd.

Heirs Energies achieved this growth by focusing on disciplined brownfield optimization, rehabilitating and restoring existing wells and facilities, as well as maintaining an unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence.

​This feat is even more remarkable considering the operating environment. Battling the twin shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic oil theft, Heirs Energies achieved the impossible.

Through strategic intervention, Heirs Energies stabilized its operations and significantly reduced theft-related losses from a staggering peak of 97 per cent to less than 10 per cent.

​While reviving crude output, Heirs Energies simultaneously ignited Nigeria’s gas ambitions. In November 2021, only six months post-takeover, the company delivered first gas from the Agbada Non-Associated Gas (NAG) Plant a project that had languished for over a decade under previous operators. This success provided the critical pulse for the national “Decade of Gas” initiative, immediately necessitating the commencement of Agbada Train-2 to meet domestic demand.

​By its third anniversary, the results were undeniable. Heirs Energies had moved to a gold standard. Today, the company produces over 50,000 bpd and approximately 120 million standard cubic feet of gas per day ( MMscf/d), supplying up to 100 MMscf/d of gas into the domestic market and enabling more than 300 megawatts of power generation.

​The momentum reached a fever pitch in December 2025. Heirs Energies signed landmark Gas Flare Commercialization Agreements (NGFCP),with five flare gas offtakers, marking a decisive victory for environmental responsibility.

By partnering with these gas offtakers, the company is accelerating flare reduction and gas monetization, effectively turning waste into economic value, directly supporting Nigeria’s green energy transition.

​Simultaneously, Elumelu leveraged his profound financial influence to secure a $750m financing package, one of the largest funding arrangements ever secured by a locally owned African producer, the same way he facilitated a strategic $500m acquisition of a 20 per cent stake in Seplat Energy. This move represents a powerful horizontal and vertical integration, reminiscent of the historic merger that created today’s UBA. Elumelu does not merely acquire; he creates synergy, infusing every venture with world-class governance and a “winning” culture that turns challenges into blueprints for success.

​The Heirs Energies story is a narrative of renewed hope for the continent. The industry is winning, the Niger Delta is winning, and the environment is winning. Through the “Decade of Gas” policy, Nigeria is witnessing an energy revolution that creates thousands of jobs, reduces carbon footprints, and maximizes ROI through the revitalization of existing fields rather than the risky over-drilling of new ones.

​These results are a magnet for global capital. Where Tony Elumelu leads, confidence follows. Nigeria is no longer just a participant in the energy sector; it is a leader. The Giant of Africa has not just awakened, it is fueling the future.

Dan Aibangbe is a Media & Public Relations Consultant

