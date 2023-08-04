Help My Country Before Boko Haram Takes Over, Ousted Niger President Begs Tinubu, U.S, Others

The ousted President of the Republic of Niger, Mr. Mohamed Bazoum, has asked the United States Government and the international community to help to restore constitutional order in his country, alleging Boko Haram and other terrorist organizations may start using the territory as a base for attacking neighboring countries.

Niger’s immediate neighbors are Algeria and Libya (North), Chad (East), Nigeria and Benin (South), and Burkina Faso and Mali (West).

Bazoum’s piece was published on the official website of the Niger presidency seeking immediate intervention against the soldiers that removed him from power.

“Boko Haram and other terrorist movements will certainly take advantage of Niger’s instability, using our country as a staging ground to attack neighboring countries and undermine peace, security, and freedom in the world. They will step up their efforts to target our young people with hateful anti-Western indoctrination, pitting them against the very partners who help us build a more hopeful future.

“At a time when we need it, I call on the American government and the entire international community to help us restore our constitutional order. Fighting for our common values, including democratic pluralism and respect for the rule of law, is the only way to make lasting progress in the fight against poverty and terrorism. The people of Niger will never forget your support at this pivotal moment in our history,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the military junta in the Niger Republic under the aegis of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP) is holding sway while securing the backing of Mali and Burkina Faso against any foreign intervention.

But the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had last Sunday announced sanctions on Niger, including banning exports from the country while suspending cross-border financial transactions.

ECOWAS warned of possible military action by Sunday if the soldiers do not backtrack.

Bazoum said ECOWAS and other international partners cannot afford to lose momentum against the coup plotters.

“In Africa’s troubled Sahel region, Niger is the last bastion of respect for human rights amid authoritarian movements that have taken over some of our neighbors. While this coup attempt is a tragedy for Nigeriens, its success would have devastating consequences far beyond our borders.

“With an open invitation from coup plotters and their regional allies, the entire central Sahel region could fall under Russian influence via the Wagner Group, whose brutal terrorism has been on display in Ukraine,” he added.

Amid the development, other countries are evacuating their citizens from Niger while several Nigeriens seems to be backing the soldiers’ actions.