Herbalist, Seven Others Arrested For Killing Mother Of Two For Money Ritual

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a herbalist, Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun, his wife, Salawa Oyenusi Ajalorun and six others for killing and dismembering 26-year old mother of two, Oyindamola Adeyemi for money ritual.

The couple and six others namely: Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh were arrested following a report lodged at Obalende Divisional Headquarters; Ijebu-Ode by one Ojo Omolara who reported that her neighbor, Adeyemi left home since morning of Wednesday, December 28, 2022 but did not return home and her phone has since then been switched off.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday said that Adeyemi’s body was discovered by police patrol team on December 29, 2022 and taken to a morgue.

Upon interrogation after their arrest, Ajalorun (the herbalist) and Oladele confessed to strangling the deceased and dismembering her body. Her legs were sold at the rate of N30,000, while the heart was sold for N50,000.

The suspects further confessed that the victim was the third person they had killed in such gruesome manner.

“But the following day, been 29th of December 2022, while patrol team from Obalende division were on routine patrol, a dismembered body of a lady was discovered by the road side and the body was taken to a mortuary.

“Fortunately, the mortuary is a stone thrown distance away from the house of the deceased and one of the mortuary workers who knew about the missing person called the attention of the deceased family to come and see the body brought by the police.

“On getting there, the deceased friend, Ojo Omolara was able to identify it through the bra and underwear she put on since her head was already chopped off. Having recognised the body, the DPO Obanlende division, SP MURPHY SALAMI mobilized his crack detectives and embarked on a technical intelligence based investigation which led to one Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun an herbalist whose possession the deceased Itel phone was recovered. He was promptly arrested, and a search warrant was duly executed in his house where a container full of human blood, later discovered to be that of the deceased was recovered. His arrest led to the apprehension of his friend, Lukman Oladele whose house the legs of the deceased were also recovered.

“They both made confessional statements which led to the arrest of other suspects who are buyers of different parts of the deceased body, on interrogation, Taiwo Olutufrsr Ajalorun and Lukman Oladele confessed that the deceased was lured to the house of Taiwo who happened to (be) her man friend, but her (sic) soon as the victim entered, she was pinned down by both Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Lukman Oladele and the subsequently strangled her to death. After killing her, they cut of the head, legs, and the two hands, which they sold to thier standby buyers to be used for money making ritual.

“According them, the legs of the deceased were sold at the rate of #30,000, while the heart was sold for #50,000 to Hakeem Bello. The person who bought the head is still at large,” the statement said.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.