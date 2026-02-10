Herdsman Bags 3 Years Imprisonment For Theft

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 20-year-old cattle rearer, Ibrahim Haruna, was on Tuesday convicted and sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for stealing his father’s cows worth N18m.

Haruna, who lives behind Rice Mill, Wadata, Makurdi, was earlier charged with criminal conspiracy and cattle rustling before a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Regina Alashi, however, gave him an option of fine of N500, 000

According to the first information report (FIR), the case was reported at the Police CID, Makurdi on Jan 12, by the father of the convict, Abdul Haruna, who was the complainant.

The complainant was said to have stated that some group of men conspired, went into his residence behind Rice Mill, Wadata, Makurdi and made away with his 15 cows valued at N18 million to an unknown destination.

Prosecuting Police Officer, Insp James Kuegh, told the court that during the trial that the now convicted Haruna was arrested and during police investigation confessed to the crime.

Kuegh also said that other suspects were still at large.

He said the offences contravened Sections 97 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004 and 20(1) of the Open Grazing Prohibition & Ranches Establishment Law of Benue, 2017.