Herdsmen Stealing Cashew Nuts Cut Off Ondo Farmer’s Hand

The people of Ikakumo in the Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State have been thrown into panic after suspected herdsmen attacked a farmer, Idowu Bayode, and cut off one of his hands.

Bayode was said to have been attacked on his farm when he challenged the herdsmen stealing his cashew fruits which were ripe for harvest.

The two herdsmen were said to have been seen plucking the cashew fruits into their sacks and they reportedly attacked the farmer for daring to challenge them for stealing his crops.

A source in the community said, “The farmer went to his cashew plantation and met two herdsmen plucking the cashew fruits into their sacks. He challenged them and they attacked him with their cutlasses based on that.

“He cried for help after he had been badly injured by the herdsmen and his brother, who heard him screaming went to his farm and found him in a pool of blood.”

The Ikare Divisional Police Officer, Mr Olatujoye Akinwande, confirmed the incident, adding that a suspect had been arrested.

Following this incident, residents of Ikakumo community and those in adjoining communities have expressed fear.

They said the implication of the attack was that their lives were not safe because they could be easily killed and maimed by the marauding herdsmen while calling on security agencies to put strategies to stop the rampaging herdsmen in place.

The Ondo State based farmer was attacked weeks after a vigilante man in Itasa community, Iwajowa Local Government Area of Oyo State, Amodu Bakare, lost his hands to Fulani armed robbers’ attack.

The armed robbers had attacked Bakare and cut off his two hands after which they stole his gun.