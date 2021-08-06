Hezbollah: UN Warns Of ‘Danger’ As Israel-Lebanon Conflict Escalates

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has urged the Israel and Lebanon authorities to cease fire as conflict between the Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah enters day 2.

UNIFIL predicted devastating consequences for both sides if they don’t halt military actions.

“This is a very dangerous situation, with escalatory actions seen on both sides over the past two days,” it stated on Friday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday that it obstructed about 10 rockets fired from Lebanon by the Hezbollah group.

The IDF accused Lebanon of attacking its territory, adding that it was prepared for any eventuality.

“Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets from Lebanon at northern Israel this morning.

“We will not tolerate any aggression against Israeli civilians and remain prepared for any operational situation.

“19 rockets fired from Lebanon, 10 intercepted by Iron Dome, 6 landed In open areas In Israel, 3 fell short in Lebanon,” it stated.

Military.com reports that Hezbollah group also alleged that Israeli airstrikes hit southern Lebanon a day before it retaliated.

But UNIFIL wants both countries to stop the accusations, saying “so we can begin an investigation”.