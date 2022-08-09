Hidden Adverts On Google Play Store Can Destroy Your Phones, Computers, NCC Warns NIgerians

111 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian Communication Commission has warned consumers of the Hidden adverts which it said has infiltrated Google Play Store.

According to the regulator, the malware has the ability to impact device performance and jeopardize users’ privacy.

This was revealed in a statement by the NCC seen by THE WHISTLER.

The Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), which is the sector’s cyber security incidence centre set up by the NCC classified the virus which was first identified by the McAfee Mobile Research Team.

The cyber security unit said the virus is embedded in device cleaners or optimization apps found on the Google Play Store in the form of several

NCC-CSIRT said, “Upon installation, it can run malicious services without the user opening the app. It also spams the user with irrelevant advertisements. The apps have received downloads ranging from 100,000 to over a million.

“Some of the apps HiddenAds masquerades are: Junk Cleaner, EasyCleaner, Power Doctor, Carpet Clean, Super Clean, Meteor Clean, Strong Clean, Windy Clean, Fingertip Cleaner, Keep Clean, Full Clean – Clean Cache, Quick Cleaner, and Cool Clean.

“When a user installs any of the aforementioned apps, whether the user has opened the app or not, a malicious service is immediately installed on the device. The app will then attempt to blend into the app tray by changing its icon to the Google Play icon that every Android user is familiar with.

“Its name will also change to ‘Google Play’ or ‘Setting’. The device will then be bombarded with ads in a variety of deceptive ways, severely impairing the user experience.”

The advisory said when installed, the virus will make the device perform badly.

It added, “NCC-CSIRT advised users to avoid downloading questionable apps or apps they are unsure about while those who have installed any of the identified malicious apps should immediately delete them.

“Where the malicious app’s icon and name have changed, it can be identified by the fact that it is removable while the legitimate Google Play app cannot be uninstalled.”

The advisory recommended the installation of anti-virus/anti-malware software with a proven track record for detecting and removing malware.