High Food Prices Caused By Insecurity, Climate Change —FG

The Federal Government has revealed that the constant spike in food cost in the country is a result of malnutrition, climate change, and insecurity.

The FG disclosed this through a statement by the Ministry of Finance spokesperson, Olude Omolade.

The statement quoted the Permanent Secretary, Budget and Planning, Nebolisa Anako, to have said the increase in price is a fervent call to action to achieve progress in dealing with issues of poverty, hunger, malnutrition, disease, unemployment, conflict, and changing weather patterns in the country.

Anako who was represented by the Director, of National Food Systems Transformation and Evaluation Zakari Lawani said ”The food insecurity and malnutrition, as well as the influence of climate change, have resulted in lower incomes and higher prices of foods.

“This has indeed put food out of the reach of many and undermined the right to food thereby stalling the efforts to meeting the Sustainable Development that emphasized zero hunger.”

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had revealed that 133 million people in Africa’s biggest economy are poor.

Lawani called on all relevant stakeholders including the government at all levels, and developmental organizations to support the implementation of all the priority actions.