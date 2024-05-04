High Petrol Cost Pushes Haircut From N500 To N800 In Enugu

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The cost of men’s haircut across the outskirts of Enugu capital has risen to N800 from the hitherto N500. The increase is since the rise in the price of premium motor spirit.

THE WHISTLER reports that most filling stations at Abakpa, Emene, Ugwuaji and Gariki sell a litre of PMS between N750 and N800.

“Since the increment which started around Wednesday, the barbers also changed their rates,” said Christian, who our correspondent met at a barber’s shop. He continued, “Everything is getting out of hand in this country. I brought my son to have his haircut. They charged me N500. It used to be N300.

“The alternative is to do the barbing myself. I have a clipper, and once there is power supply, I’ll do it.”

Another customer was heard saying, “Don’t blame the barbers. It is not their fault. The reckless way prices of petroleum products are increasing affects all sectors of the economy. Don’t blame the barbers.”

A barber, Meletus Nnanna, said, “We have an association that regulates our operations. Any price change is a directive of our union. And it affects all shops within our unit. The blame should go to the government for not being able to save the citizenry from our current suffering.”

At Nsukka, the price of a litre of PMS is N900 at majority of the filling stations.

Zachery Eze operates a barber’s shop along Enugu road, Nsukka. He said, “I bought a litre of PMS at N900. You don’t expect me to charge the same N500 I had been charging before the latest increase.”

“We don’t have options any longer,” says John, a lecturer. “It is exploitative. Unless Nigeria begins local production of oil, the problem will persist. Many Nigerians will suffer. I am also hopeful that President Bola Tinubu will resuscitate our refineries to save us from our current collective pains.”