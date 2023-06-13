High Unemployment Rate Will Make It Difficult For Students Loan To Be Repaid— Varsity Dons

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Prof Uche Uwaleke, President, Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria has cast doubt on the student loan bill which was recently signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Advertisement

The bill aims to provide interest-free loans to indigent Nigerian students for the financing of their university education.

However, while speaking to THE WHISTLER, Prof Uwaleke said that it would be difficult to pay back the loans owing to the high unemployment rates in the country.

The new law recommended two years imprisonment, a N500,000 fine, or both for students who default in repayment or anyone found aiding defaulters.

As such, the ability or inability of students to pay back the loan is an important factor to consider.

“I have my doubts regarding the success of the student loan scheme unless certain preconditions are met. With the high unemployment rate in the country, it is difficult to see how the student loans will be repaid,” he said.

Advertisement

According to him, it would be wiser if the FG considered offering scholarships instead of outright loans because scholarships are tied directly to academic performance and would motivate recipients to do well in school.

“Having been through this route before, it’s important the cart is not put before the horse

“I think a federal ‘scholarship board’ as opposed to ‘loan scheme’ stands to serve the purpose better.

“The difference is that the scholarship will only be given to brilliant indigent students who are motivated to achieve high grades in school knowing full well that the scholarship is tied to their academic performance.

“On the contrary, student loans are not a function of school grades. As a matter of fact, a loan scheme operating via an edubank is prone to abuse, especially by politicians who are likely to see that as another ‘constituency project’ to empower as many beneficiaries as possible. If previous experience is anything to go by, many of the beneficiaries will see it as free money,” he explained.

Advertisement

He further suggested that scholarships could be given to brilliant indigent students who intend to study ‘Pillar subjects’, subjects which have a direct impact on Nigeria’s developmental needs.

“My idea of a federal scholarship board is a departure from what currently obtains. In view of the country’s current difficult fiscal state, It is one in which the beneficiaries will only be brilliant indigent students who have gained admission to study what I refer to as ‘Pillar courses’ in public tertiary institutions.

“These pillar courses, determined by the Ministries of Education and National Planning, are those that have a direct bearing on our developmental needs such as Agric Science, Engineering, ICT, Medicine, and Education in the first instance.

“There’s no gainsaying the fact that the government needs to accord priorities to certain educational programmes in view of scarce resources,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on Arise TV regarding the cash fine and prison sentence for defaulters of the loan, Prof Lanre Tejuosho, Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chair at UNILAG said the consequences should not fall upon the students because the law clearly states that repayment is the responsibility of employers.

“I believe the penalty is okay. The students are not the ones that will be penalized because the law stipulates that it is the employer that must pay the government 10 per cent of the salary. So it is the employer that should be penalized if they pay the students their salary and they do not remit the 10 per cent to the government.

Advertisement

“The employer should be the one to ensure that they regulate themselves because if the students are not paid, they have nothing to pay the government.

“Another thing is that laws are made by human beings, for human beings. So if there is a default, the judge who is meant to interpret the law will listen to the employer and if he has a good reason as to why he could not pay, the judge will determine if that penalty should be fulfilled,” he said.

Tejuoso added that if the government wants the loans to be reimbursed, they must create employment opportunities for the students upon graduation.

He added, “If the government wants any refund, they must create the employment because if there is no employment, the students will not pay a dime back. The law says the employer must put in 10 per cent of their salary when they start work to repay the loan.

“So it is for the government and the employer to put their plans in order to ensure the money is available to pay back the loan.”