Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-thon Breaks Another Record With 4.8 Billion Views Worldwide

Hilda Baci, also known as Hilda Bassey Effiong, has captured the attention of billions of viewers worldwide with her recent attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking period.

According to a media intelligence report published by P+ Measurement Services, the audience reach for Baci’s Cook-a-thon exceeded a staggering 4.8 billion.

The report, which conducted a comprehensive media performance audit on the event, highlighted the sponsorships, sentiment, reach, and media share across different countries. It revealed that digital media played a pivotal role in promoting awareness and engagement, accounting for over 87% of the event’s traction, while traditional media contributed 13%.

Social media platforms were abuzz with mentions of the Cook-a-thon, further amplifying its global reach. The report indicated that Nigeria accounted for 67% of the media coverage, followed by the United States with 15%, the United Kingdom with 4%, Ghana with 3%, and Canada with 1%. Other countries displayed varying levels of interest and coverage.

Notably, the analysis demonstrated that the sentiment surrounding the event was overwhelmingly positive, garnering an impressive 85%.

This positive sentiment can be leveraged by Hilda Baci to build brand loyalty and enhance engagement with her audience. The remaining 15% of sentiment, classified as negative, indicated that any concerns or issues raised during the event were promptly and effectively addressed.

According to the report, “the audience reach of 4,812,704,500 is a testament to the popularity and success of the Cook-a-thon media engagement. The traditional media gained 13% and the digital media gained 87% based on the media types analysed. The high percentage of online media mentions also suggests that digital media played a significant role in driving awareness and engagement about the event.

“The Amore Gardens, the top sponsor, received 18% of the media attention, followed by Uber with 14%, BaigeWallet came in third with 13%, and Arla and Woodscope in lower positions with 10% and 9%, respectively. Noting that media prominence doesn’t necessarily equate to the level of financial or logistical support provided by each sponsor. It reflects the volume of media exposure and visibility they received during the event period.”

Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-thon has undoubtedly captivated the global audience, breaking records and positioning her as a prominent figure in the culinary world.