History As Igbo Language Becomes A Course At Oxford University

The University of Oxford, England, has inducted its first-ever Igbo language lecturer in the person of Emmanuel Ikechukwu Umeonyirioha.

This comes as the university that was established in 1096 is set to commence the study of the Igbo language for the first time on February 24, 2022.

Umeonyirioha disclosed this in a post he shared on Twitter on Thursday.

He noted that it is the first time the Igbo language would be taught in the school, noting that he is elated to become the first lecturer of the language at the university.

“It is official that I am the first official Igbo Language lecturer at the number one university in the world, the University of Oxford.

Emmanuel kechukwu Umeonyirioha (left)

“Induction happened today by Marion Sadoux, Head of Modern Language Programmes, University of Oxford Language Centre.

“This became possible in account of the James Currey Society. This is the first time Igbo language will be taught at the university. History has been made.

“I am so happy and grateful for this opportunity. I promise to make the Igbo language and culture known to the world.

“First class starts next week Thursday, 3-4pm, on 12 Woodstock Road,” Umeonyirioha tweeted.