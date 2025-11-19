‘Hit And Run’ Driver Crushes Man To Death in Bida

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A-yet-to-be identified man was reportedly crushed to death by a Petroleum laden-tanker near Diyafa Motel junction in Bida town of Niger State.

The accident was caused by a gridlock in Agaie–Bida-Mokwa highway on Wednesday morning, according to Muhammad Hassan, who spoke to THE WHISTLER.

“A tragic accident occurred this morning in Bida as a trailer crushed one person to death near the Emi Baba Director Junction, beside Diyafa Motel”, he said, adding that the victim is yet to be identified.

He further narrated that the victim’s body was evacuated and deposited at the Umaru Sanda Ndayako Hospital in Bida.

When contacted Aishatu Saadatu, the sector commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger State, confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER that it was a hit-and-run crash.

“It was a hit and run crash. FRSC was called later to the hospital”, she said, in a message to our reporter.