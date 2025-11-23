Hold Govt Accountable, Enugu Commissioner Urges Media

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Enugu State, Barr Lloyd Ekweremadu, weekend, charged the media to hold government accountable by embarking on developmental reportage.

Barr Ekweremadu stated this in Enugu during a reception in honour of the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Obinna Ogbuka. The reception was hosted by the Greater Awgu Media Practitioners.

The commissioner described the media as the “collective mouthpiece of society and a critical driver of development”.

In his words, “Our communities cannot progress without a strong and responsible media holding government accountable and driving public discourse. I am encouraged to see young media professionals here. It shows you are doing well in attracting the next generation.”

Ekweremadu also commended Comrade Ogbuka and the Greater Awgu Media Community for their contributions to what he called the “economic renaissance” of the area, adding that unity among media professionals would advance the aspirations of Greater Awgu people.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Benson Orah, said the gathering reflected the collective will of the people to promote unity and development within the zone. He tasked Ogbuka to use his good offices to promote good governance.

Advertisement

Ora, represented by Mr Bill Uchegbue, said, “As we gather, we are reminded of the power of unity and collective effort in driving the development of our beloved Greater Awgu. Media professionals play a pivotal role in shaping narratives and pushing development issues to the front burner.”

Prof Sunny Udeze of the Mass Communication Department, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), in a keynote address, stated that no community can experience sustainable development without an active and responsible media.

In his words, “The media is the watchdog, agenda-setter and mobiliser for social change. When journalists highlight infrastructural gaps and amplify community needs, they compel government and development actors to intervene.”

Udeze urged journalists from the zone to deepen the coverage of rural communities, adopt solution-driven reporting and strengthen accountability at the grass roots.

Ogbuka, in a speech, expressed happiness with the honour. He said, “I am spurred to do more in championing the voice of the voiceless. It is both a message and a burden of integrity. I see this honour as a reminder to live up to the expectations of my people. I will not disappoint you.”