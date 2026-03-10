Hold Your Representatives Accountable, Akpabio Urges Nigerians

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio has urged Nigerians to hold their elected representatives accountable and actively engage lawmakers on issues affecting their communities.

He also stressed that democratic governance thrives when citizens participate meaningfully in the legislative process.

Akpabio said this on Tuesday while delivering his address at the resumption of plenary in the Nigerian Senate after a brief adjournment that allowed various committees to carry out legislative assignments.

He also described the Senate as a “workshop of solutions” rather than a mere arena for political debates, insisting that the upper legislative chamber remains committed to addressing the nation’s pressing challenges through deliberate policy actions.

“The Senate is not merely a theatre of debate; it is a workshop of solutions. Where social media magnifies the noise of the moment, the Senate addresses the substance of the problem. Where the digital arena stirs emotion, the legislative process pursues resolution.

“I therefore encourage Nigerians everywhere: engage your representatives. Bring your concerns to those whom you have entrusted with the responsibility of speaking on your behalf.

“For it is through the instrument of representation that grievances are transformed into policy and concerns into action,”Akpabio said while addressing the chamber.

He noted that while legislatures may adjourn, the life of a nation never pauses and the burdens of governance do not take leave as well.

“The task of representation lies at the very heart of the democratic enterprise. Representation is not an abstraction written only in constitutional language. It is a living covenant between the people and those whom they elect to speak in their name,” he stated.

The former Akwa Ibom governor also drew attention to the significance of the national budget currently before the National Assembly, describing it as a key policy instrument that reflects the country’s development priorities and aspirations.

“That great ledger of national purpose in which the hopes of millions are translated into the language of public policy. A budget is more than figures on paper. It is a declaration of national intention.

“It tells our citizens where we choose to invest our energies, what priorities we pursue, and what future we seek to build,” he noted.

His remarks come as the National Assembly of Nigeria resumes legislative activities with the consideration of major national issues, including the 2026 Appropriation Bill, constitutional amendments and other policy reforms expected to shape the country’s governance landscape.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s current challenges, Akpabio urged lawmakers to remain focused on delivering solutions that will strengthen institutions and improve the lives of citizens.

“Nigeria stands today at a moment that calls for clarity of purpose and steadfastness of spirit. The challenges before us are real. But history teaches us that great nations are not built by those who shrink from difficulty; they are built by those who confront it with courage and determination.

“We must therefore ensure that public resources are deployed in ways that promote development, strengthen institutions, expand opportunity, and uplift the lives of our citizens,” he stated.

Akpabio also called on senators to place national interest above political differences as deliberations resume.

“Let us debate with vigour but act with wisdom. Let us differ in opinion but remain united in our duty to the Republic. For above all our political differences stands a higher obligation the obligation to serve Nigeria faithfully and to secure for our people a future worthy of their sacrifice and hope,” he said.