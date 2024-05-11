Hoodlums Abandon SUV During Gun Duel With Police In Enugu

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Suspected armed robbers abandoned their Lexus RX 300 jeep with registration number KTU 991 FD during a gun duel with operatives of the Enugu State Police Command, police said on Saturday.

The operatives, serving in Ogui Division, had, during stop-and-search along Presidential Road, Enugu, around 9pm, reportedly came under attack by the armed hoodlums who operated in three SUV jeeps.

The operatives had returned fire, forcing the hoodlums to escape with varying degrees of gunshot wounds and abandoning one of their operations vehicles.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said, “Two of the police operatives sustained gunshot injuries in the ensuing gun duel and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the deployment of the command’s operational, tactical and intelligence resources to sustain the ongoing operations to hunt down and bring the criminal elements to book.

CP Uzuegbu further solicited citizens’ support through the provision of credible information and intelligence. He urged the public and owners of medical facilities, in particular, to report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station, or contact the command’s Control Room through 08032003702, 08098880172, or 08086671202.