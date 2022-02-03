Hoodlums Attack Aregbesola Campaign Office In Osogbo

Gun-wielding hoodlums have attacked the old campaign office of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola located on Osogbo/Gbongan Expressway.

It was gathered that the hoodlums numbering about 15 jumped down from two vehicles after factional members of All Progressives Congress loyal to Aregbesola had ended their meeting in the building and the attackers opened fire on the building.

The incident which was said to have happened at about 5:45pn on Thursday caused panic among residents of the area.

The Thursday incident came two days after Aregbesola loyalists alleged that some gunmen invaded the venue of their meeting in Ikirun, shot in the air and chased them away.

Journalists observed bullets marks on the windows and the electricity transformer on the premises of the building which is known as Aregbe House.

The transformer reportedly caught fire and the canopies used were alight but residents and passersby were mobilised to put out the fire before it spread to the building.

An eyewitness who identified herself as Abosede Oluwaseun, told journalists the attackers jumped in the car which brought them and sped off.

She said, “Shortly after the meeting held today, our people had already left, the thugs came in two vehicles; one red Toyota Sienna and a bus, they parked on the other side of the road.

” The occupants moved towards the building with pump-action rifles and started shooting at it. It is very difficult to count their number but going by the over 30 expended cartridges seen on the floor, they were many.

“They also shot many times at the building and at the transformer to set it on fire so that the whole building will be razed. But luckily, only the canopies caught fire.

“The people around were mobilised quickly and they extinguished the fire after the hoodlums had escaped through Gbonga/Osogbo road.

“Their drivers were on standby, we were able to count six pump-action and other weapons. They operated for 15 minutes before they fled the scene.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, could not be reached on her telephone for police reaction to the incident.

However, a video has been circulating online, where about nine policemen arrested a man around the campaign office. The man was said to be part of those that attacked the building.