Hoodlums Burn Down Former Benue Governor’s Residence After Death Of Neighbour’s Goat

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

On Monday evening the residence of the former Governor of Benue State was reportedly burnt to the ground after hoodlums protested the poisoning and subsequent death of a giant goat belonging to one Mr Akase in Gboko.

Deborah Aku, one of the occupants of the residence said the aggrieved hoodlums destroyed properties and set the house ablaze, but no one was hurt as they were safely evacuated by the police early enough.

Advertisement

She explained that trouble began in March after a man came to the house with a cutlass and threatened to deal with them if his goat died again, claiming that he was told that his goat died after drinking water from their house.

Deborah said her mother reported the incident to the Police Division in Gboko and the matter was later charged to court.

She however added that the fresh attack took place between 7am and 8am on Monday when the hoodlums besieged the house and trapped all six occupants.

“The incident started between 7am and 8am on Monday. They hoodlums came around and didn’t talk to anyone numbering over 30. When we noticed that their visit was not friendly we locked all the doors and called the Police.”

Advertisement

“Before the Police could arrive they started destroying the house, killed our dog, broke into the pig house and carted away all the pigs. They also destroyed our mother’s car.

“The Police arrived and were able to rescue us out of the house. We left with the Police with only what we were putting on.

“While we were on our way with the Police the house was burnt with everything inside. The Police came in two trucks but the boys were many and even attacked them too.

“Yesterday (Monday) when the incident happened the Police were only able to rescue us out of the house before it was burnt down.

“If not for them we would have probably being burnt inside the house. There were six of us inside the house.

Advertisement

“We are waiting for the Police to carry out their investigations. We have also reported the matter to all the relevant authorities including the governor and Speaker because this is his constituency.” she narrated.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Anene however, said she did not have further details as at the time of filing this report.

In a similar development, the Senior Special Assistant to Benue Governor on Youth Mobilization and Empowerment, Mkeenem Moses, has condemned the attack on the residence of Aku who is the first civilian Governor of the state.

He decried the destruction of numerous property worth millions of Naira, saying the situation was savage and unacceptable and tasked security agencies in Gboko to take urgent steps to stop further attacks within the State.