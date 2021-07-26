Hoodlums Kill Three Farmers In Enugu

Reports claim that at least three farmers were early hours of today killed by suspected cattle herders in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A native of the area, who does not want his name mentioned, told our correspondent that, “I spoke with somebody in the security sector of the council area. He confirmed it. He said it happened around Ugbo Rice, after Opanda on your way to Adani.

“He said three persons have been confirmed dead. And it was machetes that they used in killing the poor famers. All the victims are from Aku. The affected place is a farm settlement run by farmers from Aku.”

The police public relations officer, Enugu State, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, however, said those wounded by the alleged herders were receiving treatment at a health facility.

According to him, “Following information received at Nimbo Police Division in the early hours of today, 26/07/2021, alleging that yet-to-be identified hoodlums attacked some persons in a location at Opanda Village in Nimbo Community of Uzo-Uwani LGA, police operatives attached to the division raced to the scene and found three young men with degrees of machete cuts. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the area is calm, while the commissioner of police, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, has ordered the conduct of thorough investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

“He also calls on residents of the area to remain calm and assist the police with useful information.”

The community was recently attacked by hoodlums, who killed some police personnel. Some soldiers were also reportedly killed around the area recently.