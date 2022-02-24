Hoodlums Kill Two, Injure Others During Osun PDP Delegates Congress

The ward delegates congress of Peoples Democratic Party held in Osun State was marred by destruction of lives and property.

Two persons were hacked to death during the exercise to choose the delegates that will elect the governorship candidate of the party in the March 7 primary election.

Some other persons were injured while a sport utility van was also razed during the tension-soaked congress of the opposition party.

Our correspondent gathered that

Toib Mutallib was hacked to death by suspected political thugs who invaded his ward in Agberire, a community in Iwo Local Government Area of the state.

Another resident of Agberire, simply identified as Sheriff was also injured during the attack. He was rushed to hospital where he was treated.

Also, two persons were also reportedly injured during the Congress in Oba Oke, in Olorunda Local Government and Ipetumodu, in Ife North Local Government.

Also, at the Koso area of Ipetumodu, one Olamide Aremu, was shot in the leg and rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

It was learnt that the suspect who allegedly fired the shot, was eventually caught by residents and he was beaten to coma before policemen rescued him from the.mob.

However, the suspect’s vehicle was burnt down by the angry mob.

Some hoodlums believed to have been sponsored by a certain governorship aspirant attempted to disrupt the exercise in Okuku, the headquarters of Odo-Otin but they were repelled by the party members who are loyal to the former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The exercise was disrupted in Osogbo Ward 4, Olorunda, Ede and Ikirun in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

However, the Osun State Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP, Oladele Oluwabamiji said the ward delegates Congress was largely peaceful.

He said, “We started the process together, the congress committee led by the Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, held a.meeting with all the aspirants and party stakeholders and it was agreed that each aspirant should have observer/monitors in each of the wards across the state.

“We left the collation centre at WOCDIF for the respected wards. Those people claiming that the congress was disrupted were only saying so after their expectation was not met.

“There are pockets of crisis here and there but the process was largely peaceful.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun state, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the killings.

She said, “Two persons were hacked with broken bottles and machete. One Amoo Oyeniyi reportedly led some hoodlums in a Suzuki minibus to the venue of the ward congress. Immediately they got to the venue, they launched attacks on the people they met there.

“Police operatives immediately rushed down to the place and evacuated two people that were seriously injured and took them to hospital. It was at the hospital that a doctor confirmed one of them, Toib Mutalib dead. The other injured victim, Sheriff is said to be responding to treatment.

“Lawal Ibrahim and Ibrahim Akande alongside Amoo who reportedly led the attack have been arrested by the police. Police also recovered their vehicle and weapons they used during the attack.

“In Ipetumodu, a man Olamide Aremu, was reportedly shot in the leg by a suspected thug. They were at the collation centre when gunshots were heard. The man that fired the shot was apprehended by the residents and beaten to coma. Policemen later rescued him and took him to the hospital. His ( suspect) vehicle was also burnt.”