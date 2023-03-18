Hoodlums Shoot Policeman, Voter During Attack On Polling Units In Ondo

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A policeman and one other person have been shot during a gun battle between the police and hoodlums who disrupted voting in some polling units in Ondo State.

Advertisement

The hoodlums destroyed ballot boxes and other voting materials in 9 out of 12 polling units during the governorship and state assembly elections held in Ward 12 of Ute community in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

It was confirmed by party agents that thugs destroyed ballot boxes at polling units 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14 and 15 of the electoral ward.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to THE WHISTLER said the policeman and the other victim were rushed to a hospital while one of the hoodlums was arrested with arms.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, Funmilayo Omisanya, the victims were hit by stray bullets.

“A suspect involved in the shooting has been arrested while a pump action rifle with 2 live cartridges were recovered,” said Omisanya.