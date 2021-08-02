Hopes For Medals Dim For Nigeria As D’Tigress Crash Out Of Tokyo Olympics

Nigeria’s female basketball team have crashed out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics games without securing a single win in all their Group ‘B’ games.

The team lost on Monday morning in their last group duel against Japan 83-102.

D’Tigress had in their first match lost to the United States female team 81-72.

The team were a tough opposition for the Nigerian female team that are making first their first appearance since 2004.

They also lost their second group game 87-62 to France last Friday.

The games was not also smooth for the male team- D’Tigers that saw their Olympic dream crash last week.

On Saturday, the male team lost to the Italian team that beat them 80-71.