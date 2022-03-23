‘Horrible Bosses’: I’m Ashamed Of Myself, Kadaria Ahmed Admits She’s Bad-Tempered

Nigerian media entrepreneur and television host, Kadaria Ahmed, has reacted to being mentioned in an ongoing Twitter discussion tagged ‘#HorribleBosses’ in which ex-employees share their experiences working under toxic bosses or in negative work-environments.

The hashtag started trending after a Twitter Spaces hosted by a journalist Kiki Mordi received massive contribution against alleged toxic behaviours of founders and chief executives in the

Nigerian tech ecosystem.

This website earlier reported that some of the CEOs and founders called out by their ex-employees include Sim Shagaya of ULesson and Ebun Okunbajo of Bento Africa.

Others are the CEOs of Beat FM, Reliance HMO, Klasha, WHER, Gladepay, Kuda Bank, Gokada and SheLeadsAfrica, amongst others.

Kadaria, the chief executive officer of RadioNow 95.3FM, was also among those called out by her former employees as being toxic.

Reacting, the journalist admitted to being bad-tempered but said that she was working on improving her temperament.

She tweeted on Wednesday: “Woke up to news that my name was mentioned in the marathon that was #HorribleBosses.A few friends shared the link, I thank them but won’t be listening mostly because I don’t want to close the door to reconciliation with some of those that left us,so don’t want the names.

“I am sure some of what was said is true particularly when it comes to my temper. It is bad and I am constantly ashamed of it but I promise I am working on taming it. Outside that no one can say we don’t care. Not only do we fulfill all our statutory obligations, where a staff gets into serious difficulty we provide financial support , actually , I, not we. Last year, I paid full annual rent for 4 members of staff and helped another rebuilt a house swept away by the rains.

“This plus small stuff like bribe money for one mother in law from hell; just to give a fuller picture. Could list issues we face including HR ones as we build a media company, won’t cos (sic) will sound like justification. I apologize especially to those who rightfully expect better,” she said.