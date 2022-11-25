Host Qatar Crash Out Of World Cup As Senegal Win First Game For Africa

Senegal have beaten Qatar 3:1 to become the first African team to secure a win in the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Senegalese team gave a show of class after a disappointing start against the Netherlands.

But the Lions of Teranga gave the host an unbelievable shock at Al Thumama Stadium.

Aliou Cissé’s team are Africa’s current Champions and they proved their worth with a 41st-minute goal by Boulaye Dia.

Senegal won the first corner of the half when Sarr clear down the right and was converted by Famara Diedhiou in the 48th minute.

Qatar made a surprise score through a 77th Mohammed Muntari strike.

Senegal replied to the host with their third goal in the 84th minute through Bamba Dieng’s goal.

The African nation shares three points with Netherlands and Ecuador. They are ranked third in Group A.